WASHINGTON, March 14 The U.S. government is
appealing a federal court ruling that reduced the potential
penalty BP Plc must pay for the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil
spill by almost $4 billion.
The appeal, which was filed on Friday in U.S. District Court
in New Orleans, challenges a January decision by U.S. District
Court Judge Carl Barbier that set the size of the spill at 3.19
million barrels. The appeal did not detail what aspects of
Barbier's ruling it was challenging.
The government had estimated the size of the spill at 4.09
million barrels and BP at 3.26 million.
BP could have been fined a maximum of $17.6 billion under
the Clean Water Act but Barbier's ruling on the spill size
lowered the potential figure to $13.7 billion.
BP has incurred more than $42 billion of costs for the
spill, including for clean up, fines and compensation for
victims. About 810,000 barrels were collected during the clean
up.
