By Kathy Finn
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Oct 7 Lawyers for BP Plc and
the federal government sparred on Monday over the methods
competing teams of scientists used to estimate the size of the
company's 2010 oil spill in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier will use evidence presented
during the next 12 days of trial to determine the total amount
of oil that gushed into the Gulf for 87 days after the Macondo
well blew out. Potential fines under the Clean Water Act could
top $17 billion, an amount close to BP's annualized profits as
of last quarter.
The disaster left 11 men dead and huge stretches of sea and
coast fouled with oil.
The government told the court that some 4.9 million barrels
spilled. BP has estimated just 3.26 million barrels escaped into
the sea. Both sides acknowledged that 810,000 barrels of oil
collected in cleanup will be excluded from the final amount.
Arriving at a consensus estimate is difficult as Macondo was
an exploration well, unlike a production well that would
normally have highly accurate gauges measuring flow rates for
oil.
The government believes oil flowed from the well at a rate
of about 62,000 barrels a day shortly after the explosion and
"waned down to 53,000 toward the end," a Justice Department
lawyer said in court.
In his opening statement for the government, attorney Steve
O'Rourke likened the spill to an Exxon Valdez-type spill
occurring about every 4.5 days for the duration of the spill.
The Valdez tanker is widely regarded as having carried
260,000 barrels during a mishap in 1989 in Alaska.
O'Rourke contended that BP's estimates for the Gulf of
Mexico spill varied widely and the company was emphasizing the
lower end of those ranges.
They "told their shareholders that the flow was about 4
million barrels," O'Rourke said. "Today they're going to say it
was 2.4 to 3.6 million."
BP lawyer Mike Brock took issue with government scientists'
methods for calculating the spill, saying they had a wide range
of error and that they rushed to come up with an estimate in the
days after the spill to appease the public.
Brock also said government scientists relied too heavily on
hydraulics calculations that require detailed information about
daily changes in the well.
"The government cannot account for all those changes," Brock
said.
He said a flaw in the government's calculations was that its
experts assumed the Macondo well could tap the entire underlying
reservoir of oil. BP's petroleum engineering experts, on the
other hand, estimated that the well actually had access to as
little as 10 percent of the reservoir, Brock said.
Brock also showed excerpts from a June 2013 video deposition
given by one of the government's expert witnesses, Dr. Ronald
Dykhuizen, in which he discussed his own earlier estimate that
the oil spilled ranged from 3.5 million barrels to 6.5 million
barrels and that the best estimate was 5 million barrels.
FINES NEXT YEAR
This second phase of the trial, expected to last three more
weeks, covers how much oil spewed from the well.
In the costliest scenario, the fines under the Clean Water
Act push provisions BP has made well beyond the $42 billion set
aside thus far for clean-up, compensation and damages.
The company has shed about $39 billion in assets to cover
most of its provisions.
The first phase of the trial, which wrapped up in April,
looked at dividing blame among BP and its contractors;
Transocean Ltd, which owned the drilling rig, and
Halliburton Co, which did cement work on the well.
Penalties are not expected to be assigned until early next
year after the trial's third phase.
Under the Clean Water Act, negligence can be punished with a
maximum fine of $1,100 for each barrel of oil spilled; a gross
negligence verdict carries a potential $4,300 per barrel fine.
If the court judged the spill to have been 4.09 million
barrels - the government's estimate less oil recovered - the
penalty for negligence could reach $4.5 billion. The penalty for
gross negligence could run to $17.6 billion.
The case is In re: Oil Spill by the Oil Rig "Deepwater
Horizon" in the Gulf of Mexico, on April 20, 2010, U.S. District
Court, Eastern District of Louisiana, No. 10-md-02179.