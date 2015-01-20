By Jonathan Kaminsky
| NEW ORLEANS
NEW ORLEANS Jan 20 BP Plc will try to
whittle away at $13.7 billion in potential fines under the Clean
Water Act as the penalty phase starts on Tuesday in its trial
over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
Several billion dollars in potential fines were avoided on
Thursday when U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier put the
size of the spill at 3.19 million barrels. That was well below
the government's estimate of 4.09 million barrels, which could
have led to $17.6 billion in fines for the worst offshore
disaster in U.S. history.
The Clean Water Act penalties would come on top of more than
$42 billion the oil major has set aside for cleanup,
compensation and fines. About 810,000 barrels were collected
during cleanup.
Clean Water Act rules say when assigning penalties the court
must take into account BP's ability to pay, history of past
violations, and steps it took to clean up the spill.
The U.S. government named as the defendant in the case BP's
exploration and production unit, known as BPXP, which could
conceivably limit the size of the fine.
"We believe that ... BPXP should be subject to a Clean Water
Act penalty at the lower end of the statutory range," Andrew
Langan, a lawyer for BP, said in a statement.
Environmental groups say it could take decades for the Gulf
ecosystem to recover. They disagree with BP's assertions that
the Gulf has recovered better than expected.
"The court has the opportunity and responsibility ... to
hold BP fully accountable for the damage done to the Gulf and to
assign the maximum penalty," the National Wildlife Federation
said in a joint statement with other groups.
The first two phases of the trial, over the degree of
negligence and the spill's size, have concluded.
Under a "gross negligence" ruling Barbier issued in
September, BP could be fined a statutory limit of $4,300 for
each barrel spilled, though he has authority to set lower
penalties.
BP has also filed motions saying the maximum fine per barrel
is in fact just $3,000 because Congress never passed laws to
adjust it for inflation.
A simple "negligence" ruling, which BP sought, caps the
maximum fine at $1,100 per barrel.
After the Clean Water Act fines are set, BP may face other
bills from a Natural Resources Damage Assessment - which could
require BP to fund environmental restoration work - and other
claims.
