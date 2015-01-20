(Adds query from judge and lawyers' response, paragraphs 9-10)
By Jonathan Kaminsky
NEW ORLEANS Jan 20 BP Plc, citing low
oil prices, tried to whittle away at $13.7 billion in potential
fines under the Clean Water Act on Tuesday as the penalty phase
started in its trial over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
BP said its fine should be modest as it took extensive steps
to mitigate the worst offshore disaster in U.S. history and that
the defendant named in the case, BP's exploration and production
unit, known as BPXP, cannot afford a big penalty.
"There has been no collapse of the ecosystem," BP lawyer
Mike Brock said in opening statements, contending that the Gulf
has been more resilient than thought. Environmental groups say
it could take decades for the Gulf to recover.
Brock said the penalties should take into account BPXP's
ability to pay, and not be tied to the balance sheet of its
parent company.
He said a 60 percent drop in oil prices since June has
slashed BPXP's value to about $5.1 billion, down from $16
billion just months ago.
The government knows that "BPXP cannot afford a penalty in
the range that they are asking for, and so that's why they are
saying look to the parent," Brock said.
Steve O'Rourke, the government's lawyer, said BPXP and BP
are effectively the same company. He urged a fine of $11.7 to
$13.7 billion.
"BP's litigation position in this phase suggests that it
still doesn't understand the gravity of what's happened here,
they continue to focus on their own hardships rather than the
hardships of the environment and the people," O'Rourke said.
U.S. District Court Judge Carl Barbier asked during Brock's
opening statements whether the parties believed the penalties
could be paid over a period of years given the current state of
BPXP's finances.
Brock said he was not sure, while O'Rourke said such
precedent exists.
Clean Water Act rules say when assigning penalties the court
must look at BP's ability to pay, steps it took to clean up the
spill, and its history of past violations.
In 2012, one person was killed and two were injured at a BP
natural gas plant in Colorado. The Macondo blowout in 2010
killed 11 men on Transocean Ltd's Deepwater Horizon
drilling rig.
In 2005, 15 died in an explosion at BP's Texas City
refinery, which the company later sold. In 2006, oil spilled
from a BP-operated pipeline in Alaska. And in 2005, BP's Thunder
Horse oil and gas platform in the Gulf of Mexico nearly sank
because of a design flaw, postponing its startup by three years.
The Clean Water Act penalties would come on top of more than
$42 billion the oil major has set aside for cleanup,
compensation and fines. About 810,000 barrels were collected
during cleanup.
Several billion dollars in potential fines were avoided on
Thursday when Barbier put the size of the spill at 3.19 million
barrels. That was well below the government's estimate of 4.09
million barrels, which could have led to $17.6 billion in fines.
The first two phases of the trial, over the degree of
negligence and the spill's size, have concluded. The penalty
phase is expected to last three weeks.
Under a "gross negligence" ruling Barbier issued in
September, BP could be fined a statutory limit of $4,300 for
each barrel spilled, though he has authority to set lower
penalties.
BP has also filed motions saying the maximum fine per barrel
is in fact just $3,000 because Congress never passed laws to
adjust it for inflation.
A simple "negligence" ruling, which BP sought, caps the
maximum fine at $1,100 per barrel.
