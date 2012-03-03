NEW YORK, March 2 BP PLC has reached an agreement with counsel for plaintiffs suing over the massive 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, according to a court order on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier, who is overseeing the litigation, said in the order that the proposed terms of a class settlement would be submitted to the court for approval.

He also adjourned the first phase of the trial over the spill, which was scheduled to begin on March 5.

(Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Nick Macfie)