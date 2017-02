ISTANBUL Nov 27 British oil major BP's Turkish unit said on Tuesday it had sold its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) interests and Petgaz business in Turkey to Russia's Oteko Group, which transports crude oil and oil products within Russia.

BP's Turkey unit said in an e-mailed statement that its LPG and Petgaz units in Turkey serve around 500 domestic customers and dealers, employ 117 people and operate from various locations throughout Turkey.