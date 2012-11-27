* BP Turkey unit sells LPG assets to Oteko
* No financial details provided
ISTANBUL Nov 27 British oil major BP's
Turkish unit said it had sold its liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)
assets and Petgaz business in Turkey to Russia's Oteko Group,
which transports crude oil and oil products within Russia.
The sale was part of BP's plan to exit its liquefied
petroleum gas bottle- and tank-filling businesses worldwide
after reviewing the operations last year.
BP's Turkey unit said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday
that its LPG and Petgaz branded autogas units in Turkey serve
around 500 domestic customers and dealers, employ 117 people and
operate from various locations throughout Turkey.
The unit did not give financial details for the transaction.
BP said in February it planned to sell its LPG bottles and
tank filling operations in Portugal, UK, Austria, Poland,
Netherlands, Belgium, Turkey, China and South Africa, as well as
its non refinery-integrated wholesale business.
The Oteko Group is involved in transporting crude oil, LPG
and other hydrocarbons in the Commonwealth of Independent
States. It recently completed the construction of the largest
Russian LPG terminal in Taman, on the Black Sea.
Oteko President Fernando Machinena said the purchase marks
Oteko's first significant step in its international expansion.
"The synergies created through this acquisition will allow
Oteko to provide the Turkish market with the most efficient
supply chain for LPG," he said.