BRIEF-IAG CEO Walsh says looking at 2.5 percent capacity growth in 2017
Feb 24 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa
ABU DHABI Nov 11 BP Plc, shut out of pre-qualifcation bidding to develop Abu Dhabi's largest onshore oil fields, hopes to hear soon whether it can participate in the process, Chief Executive Bob Dudley said on Sunday.
"I'm positive about it ... I'm optimistic that cooperation will go on for a long time," Dudley said on the sidelines of an oil and gas event in the UAE capital.
Dudley said he hopes to hear about the concessions up for renewal "in the next week or so," adding that British Prime Minister David Cameron had played a constructive role in promoting British business in the Gulf Arab state.
Cameron visited the UAE last week in a trade and diplomacy tour to the Gulf.
Feb 24 International Consolidated Airlines Group Sa
LONDON, Feb 24 British Airways owner IAG reported an 8.6 percent rise in annual operating profit in line with expectations on Friday and said it would increase cash returns to shareholders through a stock buyback.
LONDON, Feb 24 Pearson, the global education company battling a collapse in its biggest market, said it would take further costs out of the business and look to sell some assets after posting a $3.3 billion pretax loss and a sharp rise in debt.