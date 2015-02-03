UPDATE 1-Bank of Ireland CEO Boucher to retire before year-end
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
LONDON Feb 3 BP's Chief Executive Bob Dudley said he expected U.S. oil production to rise until the summer of 2015, when low oil prices would begin to take a toll and push down output although he said he did not expect it to drop sharply. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)
* Boucher took charge shortly after bank sought state bailout
DUBLIN, March 24 Bank of Ireland chief executive Richie Boucher will retire later this year after almost a decade in charge of the lender he guided from the brink of nationalisation to lead a revival across the sector, the bank said on Friday.