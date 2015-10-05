WASHINGTON Oct 5 The United States on Monday will announce its resolution of federal and state claims against BP PLC over the 2010 Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement,

Attorney General Loretta Lynch along with the heads of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Departments of Commerce and Agriculture will make the announcement at 11 a.m. ET (1500 GMT), the DOJ statement said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)