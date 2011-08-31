* BP says had well control issue at field on Aug 19

By Alex Lawler and Gwladys Fouche

LONDON/OSLO, Aug 31 BP PLC said on Wednesday production at its Valhall oil platform in the North Sea would resume by mid-September after a fire in July and a well control problem on Aug. 19, later than previously expected .

The July 13 fire at Valhall, in Norway's part of the North Sea, led to the evacuation of hundreds of workers and supported oil prices as the field contributes to a crude oil stream used in the global Brent price benchmark.

"Good progress has been made during August and we anticipate production will restart by mid-September," BP spokesman Matt Taylor said.

"Some minor modifications to the compressor system and some final verification are required before we are in a position to restart."

The incident comes as BP's safety record is in focus following the Macondo oil spill last year. BP also said on Wednesday it had a second problem at Valhall on Aug. 19 concerning control of a well.

The well "was quickly controlled" and the issue reported to the Norwegian regulator "as per normal industry practice," Taylor said. The issue was caused by a mechanical problem which is being repaired, he said.

An official at Norway's oil safety watchdog saw no reason for concern.

"At this stage, we are happy with the way BP is handling this situation," Ola Kolnes, an audit coordinator at the Petroleum Safety Authority Norway, told Reuters. "We see no reason to investigate."

PART OF BRENT BENCHMARK

BP said the well control issue was not related to its timetable for restarting the field. In its previous update, BP said it was unlikely to resume output before the end of August.

The damage from the fire was modest and caused mainly by the water used to put it out, BP said on July 28. Some 638 people had been working at the site at the time of the incident. All were reported safe.

The field was producing about 42,000 barrels per day at the time of the fire. Valhall produces Ekofisk crude -- one of four streams on which the Brent oil benchmark is based. The others are Oseberg, Forties and Brent.

Loadings of Ekofisk have been delayed through to early September as a result of the reduction in supplies. Ekofisk operator ConocoPhillips has on at least two occasions revised loading programmes.

An oil trading source said the prospect of Valhall not resuming output until mid-September could further delay loadings. Prices in the North Sea market are strong due to tight supplies -- Forties crude is trading at a one-year high.

Natural gas from the platform is transported by pipeline to Emden, Germany.

New York-based Hess owns 64 percent of Valhall. BP operates the field and owns the rest. (Editing by William Hardy)