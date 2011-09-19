LONDON, Sept 19 BP restarted its Valhall production and compression platform on Sept. 17 and oil exports from the facility will continue ramping up over the coming days, a spokesman said on Monday.

"Exports from BP's Valhall production and compression platform restarted on Sept. 17 and will continue to ramp up over the coming days," he said.

The North Sea platform shut down in July after a fire and a well control problem on Aug. 19.

The July 13 fire at Valhall, in Norway's part of the North Sea, led to the evacuation of hundreds of workers and supported oil prices as the field contributes to a crude oil stream used in the global Brent price benchmark. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by James Jukwey)