STOCKHOLM Dec 12 Swedish businessman Carl-Henric Svanberg is to remain chairman of oil group BP after he takes over as head of the board at world number two truck maker Volvo, he said on Monday.

But he said he intended to step down as a member of the board of mobile network gear maker Ericsson.

"We are no longer in the acute crisis phase of the oil spill situation," Svanberg told Reuters, referring to the consequences of BP's Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

He said he would be able to combine the work of roughly three days a week for BP with the Volvo chairman job. (Reporting by Patrick Lannin)