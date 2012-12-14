BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Dec 14 BP Plc has filed a lawsuit in federal court against several contractors at its multibillion-dollar Whiting, Indiana, refinery upgrade project, alleging negligence and breach of contract related to damage at the facility.
Part of the massive refinery is currently shut down to complete the modernization project, which has weighed on North American crude oil prices.
A BP spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.