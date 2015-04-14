MADRID, April 14 The 14,500 depositors with
funds trapped in Banco Madrid, a subsidiary of Andorran lender
Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA) which last month entered
insolvency proceedings, are set to recoup their money, Spain's
bank rescue fund FROB said.
Even an additional 500 people who have holdings of more than
the 100,000 euros ($105,630) covered by the rescue fund could
recover the bulk of their money, the FROB's chief Fernando
Restoy told a parliamentary hearing on Tuesday.
"Given the latest available information on the situation of
the entity's holdings, it is very likely that the latter could
recoup almost the entirety of their investment as part of the
insolvency proceedings," Restoy told lawmakers.
He also said that clients whose investments in funds managed
by Banco Madrid that were frozen last month would soon regain
access to them.
Banco Madrid requested protection from creditors in
mid-March after Andorra seized control of privately owned BPA in
the midst of an investigation over U.S. allegations of money
laundering.
($1 = 0.9467 euros)
