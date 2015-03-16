(Recasts first paragraph)
MADRID, March 16 Banco Madrid, a subsidiary of
Andorran lender Banca Privada d'Andorra (BPA), has requested
entry into insolvency proceedings and will suspend activity
after significant deposit withdrawals, the Bank of Spain said on
Monday.
"The decision comes after the sharp deterioration in the
financial situation of Banco Madrid as a consequence of
important withdrawals from client funds and after latest events
which have affected its capacity to meet its obligations," the
central bank said in a statement.
Deposits were protected by the Spanish deposit guarantee
fund of up to 100,000 euros ($105,350) per client, the bank
said.
Andorra seized control of privately-owned BPA last week as
it investigates U.S. allegations of money laundering, and
replaced executives with provisional administrators.
($1 = 0.9492 euros)
(Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day)