MOSCOW, Sept 27 Belarus Potash Co, the trading joint venture of Uralkali and Belaruskali, said on Tuesday it will raise prices for granular potash for large Brazilian buyers by $30 to $580 per tonne from October 1.

Prices for smaller buyers in Brazil will be also raised by $30 to $590 in the fourth quarter.

"Exceptionally strong demand caused by tight availability of product is the major driver of price growth," BPC said in a statement. (Writing By Andrey Ostroukh)