BRIEF-Vipshop announces entry into facility agreement
* Vipshop Holdings - Term loan facility may only be used in connection with repurchase by co of 1.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 on March 15, 2017
Nov 5 BP Capital Markets plc on Tuesday sold C$450 million ($429 million) of seven-year medium term notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.
The 3.497 percent notes, due Nov. 9, 2020, were priced at par to yield 134 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.
The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.
* Files for secondary offering of up to $75.0 million - sec filing
* Yingli green energy forms special committee to consider potential resolutions of debt repayment issues