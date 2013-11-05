Nov 5 BP Capital Markets plc on Tuesday sold C$450 million ($429 million) of seven-year medium term notes in a private placement, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The 3.497 percent notes, due Nov. 9, 2020, were priced at par to yield 134 basis points over the Canadian government benchmark.

The investment dealer arms of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the joint bookrunning managers of the sale.