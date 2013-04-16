BRIEF-Major Development PCL says FY net profit 411.8 mln baht
* FY net profit 411.8 million baht versus 124.3 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, April 16 French retail bank BPCE, parent of Natixis, said it had agreed to sell its online mortgage broker Meilleurtaux.com to private-equity firm Equistone for an undisclosed sum.
BPCE is in the final stretch of a post financial-crisis overhaul that saw it sell assets and slash risk at investment-bank unit Natixis to strengthen its balance sheet.
"BPCE has completed talks with Equistone Partners and is selling its 100 percent stake in Meilleurtaux.com," the bank said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Elena Berton)
* Says it expects net loss to widen to 410-450 million yuan ($59.65-65.47 million) in 2016 from net loss of 102.4 million yuan year ago
March 1 Australian shares fell for a fifth-straight day on Wednesday, pulled down by materials and telecom stocks with Telstra Corp Ltd slumping after going ex-dividend, as investors awaited U.S. President Donald Trump's address to Congress.