PARIS, Nov 22 French cooperative banking group BPCE's supervisory board has approved a 1.5 billion-euro ($2 billion) capital increase for real-estate subsidiary Credit Foncier after the unit suffered losses on its Greek debt holdings in the third quarter.

The capital increase, which was earlier reported by Wansquare, includes an already disclosed shareholder advance of 500 million euros, a BPCE spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

"The supervisory board has indeed approved a capital increase of 1.5 billion euros for Credit Foncier ... To give (it) the necessary headroom in terms of solvency," she said.

BPCE, which also controls investment bank Natixis (CNAT.PA), has been forced to shore up Credit Foncier because the mortgage lender holds the bulk of the bank's exposure to risky euro-zone sovereign debt.

"The activities of Credit Foncier perform well but we have more than 1 billion euros in Greek sovereign debt outstanding ...," Credit Foncier Chief Executive Bruno Deletre told Le Figaro which published the interview ahead of its Wednesday edition.

Deletre told the newspaper his company would stop its international development plans and only focus on France, reduce annual costs by 80 million euros by 2016 and cut about 350 jobs or 12 percent of its staff through voluntary departures.

Ratings agency Moody's said on Friday that Credit Foncier looked "weakly capitalised," even after taking into account the fresh injection of 500 million euros disclosed by BPCE earlier this month. [ID:nL5E7MI2WC]

"(Credit Foncier's) capital buffer remains light in relation to some of its higher risk exposures, in particular the large holdings of bonds issued by peripheral euro area countries," Moody's said. ($1 = 0.743 Euros)