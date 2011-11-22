PARIS Nov 22 Cooperative banking group BPCE's supervisory board has approved a 1.5 billion euros ($2.0 billion) capital increase for its real-estate subsidiary Credit Foncier after the unit suffered losses on its Greek debt holdings in the third quarter, a BPCE spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The capital increase, which was earlier reported by Wansquare, includes an already disclosed shareholder advance of 500 million euros, the spokeswoman added.

"The supervisory board has indeed approved a capital increase of 1.5 billion euros for Credit Foncier ... To give (it) the necessary headroom in terms of solvency," she told Reuters.

($1 = 0.743 Euros) (Reporting By Julien Ponthus)