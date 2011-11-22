PARIS Nov 22 Cooperative banking group
BPCE's supervisory board has approved a 1.5 billion euros ($2.0
billion) capital increase for its real-estate subsidiary Credit
Foncier after the unit suffered losses on its Greek debt
holdings in the third quarter, a BPCE spokeswoman said on
Tuesday.
The capital increase, which was earlier reported by
Wansquare, includes an already disclosed shareholder advance of
500 million euros, the spokeswoman added.
"The supervisory board has indeed approved a capital
increase of 1.5 billion euros for Credit Foncier ... To give
(it) the necessary headroom in terms of solvency," she told
Reuters.
($1 = 0.743 Euros)
(Reporting By Julien Ponthus)