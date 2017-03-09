PARIS, March 9 A French prosecutor sought a two-year suspended prison sentence on Thursday against the head of French banking group BPCE, Francois Perol, in a illegal conflict of interest case.

Perol, who chairs the management board of BPCE as well as the supervisory Board of investment bank Natixis, had previously been cleared of wrongdoing over his previous role as an adviser to former French president Nicolas Sarkozy.

The court acquitted him of a charge of illegal conflict of interest in September 2015 but the prosecutors' office had said it would file an appeal.

Prosecutors had alleged there was a conflict of interest between his 2009 appointment as head of France's second-biggest retail bank and his position advising Sarkozy.

The prosecutor's office also sought a 30,000 euro ($31,743) fine for Perol and said he should be banned from taking any public job in the future.

Nobody was immediately available at BPCE for a comment. ($1 = 0.9451 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Adrian Croft)