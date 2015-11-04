PARIS Nov 4 The supervisory board of BPCE voted unanimously on Wednesday to renew the mandate of Chief Executive Officer Francois Perol for another four years, France's second-biggest retail lender said.

A French court cleared Perol in September of wrongdoing in a conflict of interest case over his previous role as a presidential adviser on banking.

BPCE is due to report quarterly results after the market closes on Wednesday. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus and Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by James Regan)