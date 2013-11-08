BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
PARIS Nov 8 BPCE, the parent group of French investment bank Natixis, is to unveil next week a plan to double net income by 2017 to 4 billion euros ($5.35 billion) on the back of cost cuts and cross-selling, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters.
BPCE, which is set to present details of its strategy on Wednesday ahead of a Natixis investor day on Thursday, will be the first of France's big banks to explain to investors how it plans to boost growth in the face of tougher regulation after the 2008 financial crisis and French economic weakness.
"The strategy will be to cross-sell as much as possible with Natixis and (mortgage unit) Credit Foncier to increase assets under management, capital and liquidity," one of the sources said. "The emphasis is also on speeding up cost cuts."
A BPCE spokeswoman declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Matthias Blamont)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.