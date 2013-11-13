Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
PARIS Nov 13 BPCE, the parent group of French investment bank Natixis, said it aimed for a net profit above 4 billion euros ($5.37 billion) by 2017 as part of a new strategic plan designed to offset a weak economy and tougher regulation.
The plan, announced to journalists on Wednesday after Reuters reported it on Nov. 8, also includes a target of 900 million euros in cost cuts over the next four years and 795 million euros in extra revenue from cross-selling.
Retail-focused BPCE is the first of France's big banks to give a strategic plan in the wake of the eurozone crisis and tougher curbs on risk-taking under the Basel III regime.
The bank is looking to further integrate Natixis into its network of 8,000 branches across France - particularly via insurance products - while at the same time cutting hundreds of jobs across several investment-banking lines to save costs. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent, Editing by dominique Vidalon)
HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800 million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
