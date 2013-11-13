Olympics-Los Angeles has eye on 2024 prize, nothing else
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
PARIS Nov 13 Natixis is targeting net revenue of more than 8 billion euros ($10.8 billion) from its three core businesses in 2017, the French investment bank said in a statement on Wednesday.
The company is aiming for 75 billion euros in new net inflows by the end of 2017, mainly generated in international markets, it added.
Natixis said it was also targeting a 2017 cost-income ratio of around 65 percent and ROTE (return on tangible equity) of between 11.5 and 13 percent.
The bank said it planned to "accentuate the development and internationalisation of the businesses" with more than 50 percent of net revenue by the end of 2017. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Astrid Wendlandt)
March 9 Los Angeles is not interested in the consolation prize of the 2028 Olympics, saying on Thursday their bid remains focused on securing the 2024 Summer Games and nothing else.
HONG KONG, March 10 Tianjin Tianhai Investment Co Ltd, a unit of Chinese aviation and shipping conglomerate HNA Group, plans a Hong Kong share sale worth about $800 million as soon as this year, IFR reported, citing people familiar with the plans.
* Liquidator has commenced legal proceedings in regional courts of Germany against company, to claim a sum of 1.5 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: