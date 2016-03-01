PARIS, March 1 France's BPCE said it launched on Tuesday the sale of its 12.7 percent stake in real estate company Nexity, as part of a broader plan to dispose of non-core assets.

BPCE, which owns investment bank Natixis, said the book building for the sale of 6.96 million shares to institutional investors will be managed by Societe Generale. Rothschild & Cie is acting as a financial advisor. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva;p editing by John Irish)