PARIS, March 5 French cooperative banking group BPCE, parent of investment bank Natixis, may decide on a sale of its 42 percent stake in property firm Nexity in the second half of 2012, or quicker than expected, French daily Les Echos said.

Nexity Chief Executive Alain Dinin had previously told Reuters there would be no stake sale before 2013.

Les Echos added that BPCE had not made any decision yet on the stake, which is worth around 500 million euros ($660.25 million), citing a source close to the bank. ($1 = 0.7573 euros) (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)