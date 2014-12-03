PARIS Dec 3 BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, said on Wednesday it had sold a 4 percent stake in French real estate group Nexity via a share placement on the market, raising 65.34 million euros ($80.85 million).

The 2.2 million shares were placed through an accelerated bookbuilding at a price range of 29.70 euros, or a 4.2 percent discount to Nexity's closing price of 31 euros on Dec. 2.

Following the placement, BPCE will still own 36.5 percent of Nexity, BPCE said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8082 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew Callus)