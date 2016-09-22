By Promit Mukherjee
| MUMBAI, Sept 22
MUMBAI, Sept 22 Indian energy group Bharat
Petroleum Corp Ltd is looking at buying more stakes in
oil and gas assets that are already producing to speed up
investment returns, the managing director of the company's
exploration business told Reuters.
The state-run refiner had previously focused mainly on
exploration assets overseas, where it has invested just over
$1.5 billion.
But the company now also looks at fields that are already
producing. In March, it bought a stake in Russian oilfields that
are in production via its upstream subsidiary Bharat Petro
Resources Ltd.
"That is why we looked at Russia," BPRL's managing director
D. Rajkumar told Reuters in the sidelines of a news conference
on Wednesday.
"That will ensure we have a balanced portfolio of assets
from exploration, development to producing. So with all this, we
will be in a self-sustaining place soon."
Pressure on oil companies to get a quick return on their
investment has increased because of lower oil prices
which have also hit the industry's capital spending plans.
Bharat Petroleum was the first Indian state refiner to
venture into the upstream oil business when it bought minority
stakes in Brazilian blocks in 2007.
In 2008, Bharat Petroleum invested in a gas block in
Mozambique but the production has now been delayed to 2020-21
after liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices slumped.
The purchase of the Russian assets gives Bharat Petroleum a
potential for immediate revenues and bridges the gap till
2021-22 when Mozambique gas production starts, Rajkumar said.
The company's chairman S. Varadarajan said it would also
continue to look for exploration opportunities.
"There is a strategy to look at different markets and
projects which are at different phases (of exploration and
production) and that is why we did the Russian acquisition,"
Varadarajan said.
BPCL plans to invest 150 to 200 billion rupees ($2.25
billion to $3.00 billion) over the next five years in developing
existing blocks, the company has said.
($1 = 66.7650 Indian rupees)
