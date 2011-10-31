UPDATE 7-Oil up on widespread OPEC deal compliance, U.S. rig count rises
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
MUMBAI Oct 31 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)
Net profit/(loss) (32.3) vs 21.4
Net sales 422.8 vs 354.2
NOTE: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is a state-run refiner and oil marketing firm.
The company said the results had been adversely affected due to the impact of high crude oil and product prices that could not be fully passed on to consumers. It did not immediately disclose under-recoveries for the quarter. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* IEA raises 2017 oil demand growth to 1.4 mln bpd (Updates to afternoon, changes prices, adds details on rig count, adds quote)
TEPIC, Mexico, Feb 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The mist-enshrouded cloud forest canopies dotting the mountains of Latin America have been degraded by encroaching cities and farms, but convincing hydropower operators to pay for their restoration could increase water flows and boost energy security, analysts say.
GENEVA, Feb 10 Yemen's estimated supplies of wheat will run out at the end of March, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday in a report.