MUMBAI Oct 31 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit/(loss) (32.3) vs 21.4

Net sales 422.8 vs 354.2

NOTE: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is a state-run refiner and oil marketing firm.

The company said the results had been adversely affected due to the impact of high crude oil and product prices that could not be fully passed on to consumers. It did not immediately disclose under-recoveries for the quarter. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)