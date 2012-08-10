RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
MUMBAI, Aug 10 Three months ended June 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated) Net loss 88.37 vs 25.62 Net Sales 545.23 vs 461.18 NOTE: Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd is a state-run refiner and oil marketing firm. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.