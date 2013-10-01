PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 9
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol is planning a EUR500m contingent convertible capital issue which will count as Additional Tier 1 and will convert into shares if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125% or the bank Tier 1 ratio falls below 6%.
The sale of the perpetual bonds will be managed by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS.
It will be the second Additional Tier 1 trade for a Spanish bank in 2013. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)
March 8 U.S. electronics chain RadioShack Corp filed for bankruptcy on Wednesday for the second time in a little over two years, faced with a challenging retail environment and an unsatisfying partnership with wireless provider Sprint Corp.
* General Wireless Operations Inc files for voluntary bankruptcy protection in the U.S. Bankruptcy court for district of delaware - court filing