BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Banco Popular Espanol, rated Ba3/BB-/BB+ at the senior level, has set initial price thoughts on its contingent convertible Additional Tier 1 deal, the first in euros, at 11.75% area.
The Spanish lender announced on Tuesday that it had mandated Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS for a EUR500m perpetual non-call five-year CoCo, the success of which will be key to determining whether the eurozone's weaker banks can meet stringent capital regulations in a cost-efficient manner.
At 11.75% area, the guidance is in line with early market whispers.
According to the leads, investor interest is approaching EUR1bn on the transaction, which is expected to be priced later on Thursday. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.