BRIEF-Team Treuhand GmbH: initiation of proceedings and report meeting
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Order books on Banco Popular Espanol's Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call five-year issue, the first of its kind in euros, are over EUR1.5bn according to the lead managers.
Price guidance has been revised to 11.5% from the initial 11.75% area for the EUR500m deal via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS.
Books will close at 11.30 UK time. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Registration of claims from the guarantee for the 2014/2019 bond issued by 3W Power S.A. - initiation of proceedings and report meeting
March 1 Puerto Rico projects having about $1.2 billion a year available for debt service, more than an earlier projection by the federally appointed board overseeing its finances, according to a fiscal turnarond plan released by the U.S. territory on Wednesday.
TOKYO, March 1 Toshiba Corp has asked a Japanese law firm to help estimate the potential financial impact if it decides its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse should file for Chapter 11 protection from creditors, sources with knowledge of the matter said.