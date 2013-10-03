LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Order books on Banco Popular Espanol's Additional Tier 1 perpetual non-call five-year issue, the first of its kind in euros, are over EUR1.5bn according to the lead managers.

Price guidance has been revised to 11.5% from the initial 11.75% area for the EUR500m deal via Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Santander and UBS.

Books will close at 11.30 UK time. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)