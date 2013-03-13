MILAN, March 13 Mid-sized Italian regional lender Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna said problematic loans had risen by 20 percent in 2012 and provisions for loan losses were also significantly higher.

Italian lenders are under pressure from the Bank of Italy, which carried out simultaneous and months-long inspections on 20-30 lenders, to set aside more cash to cover for bad loans.

BPER said loan loss charges rose to 958 million euros ($1.24 billion), and its cost of credit stood at 199 basis points - more than twice the level reported by bigger peer UBI Banca earlier on Wednesday.

Doubtful loans stood at 5.2 billion euros.

BPER will not pay a dividend, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7722 euros) (Reporting By Silvia Aloisi, editing by Jennifer Clark)