MILAN May 16 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) hopes rating agency Standard & Poor's will raise its credit rating should the lender successfully complete a planned 750 million-euro ($1 billion) rights issue, the bank said on Friday.

Standard and Poor's placed the bank's long-term rating at 'BB-' under review with positive implications on Thursday. At the same time it affirmed its short-term rating at 'B'.

The rating agency aims to decide whether to affirm or upgrade the rating once it has certainty about the conditions of the capital increase and likelihood it will be completed, Standard and Poor's said in a statement on Thursday.

It added the final decision on the rating would also depend on the potential impact of the share issue "on BPER's capacity to ... operate with a capital level that is higher than we currently incorporate into our ratings".

BPER, Italy's sixth-largest bank by branches, is one of 15 Italian lenders undergoing health checks this year by the European Central Bank in preparation for the ECB assuming its new role as euro zone banking regulator in November. ($1=0.7291 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Greg Mahlich)