BRIEF-Mbia receives inquiries about insurance corporation unit
* Mbia-Received inquiries concerning satisfaction by co's Mbia Insurance Corporation unit of its obligations under financial guaranty insurance policy
MILAN May 27 Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna (BPER) is not studying a possible tie-up with rival Veneto Banca, a spokesman for the Italian bank said on Friday, quashing press speculation of a plan to take a controlling stake.
Italian daily Il Messaggero reported on Friday BPER was studying, with adviser Goldman Sachs, the possibility of buying into BPER's initial public offering or signing a sub-underwriting deal to backstop the imminent share issue.
"There is no deal on the table," the spokesman said.
Veneto Banca is set to launch in early June a 1-billion euro ($1 billion) share offer.
($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)
* DCT Industrial Trust reports fourth quarter and full-year 2016 results
* In January 2017, average daily futures and options on futures volumes were down 18% on pcp