LISBON May 8 Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, is to ask shareholders for permission for a capital increase and has called a general meeting on May 31 to vote on the matter.

"Although Banco BPI has not decided to carry out any such operation ... it wants to have the conditions at its disposal to do so if it decides to proceed," it said on Tuesday.

Portuguese banks are under pressure to meet minimum capital requirements under tough new European rules as well as Portugal's EU/IMF bailout.

Portugal's 78 billion euro ($101 billion) bailout has a 12 billion standby line to recapitalise banks, and resorting to this facility means a capital increase involving the state.

Millennium BCP, the country's largest listed bank by assets, said on Monday it planned to strengthen its capital beyond minimum requirements through a cash call as well as by resorting to the recapitalisation line.

Earlier this month, Banco Espirito Santo, another large bank, completed a cash call raising 1 billion euros .

Unlike BCP and BPI, Espirito Santo had ruled out tapping the bailout line.

Banks have until June to meet a 9 percent core tier 1 capital ratio goal set by the European Banking Authority and a 10 percent year-end target set out in the bailout pact.

BPI shares closed 5 percent higher at 0.416 euro on Tuesday after Angolan company Santoro Finance agreed to buy a 9.4 percent stake from Spanish lender Caixabank, paying 0.5 euro per share.

Santoro is owned by Isabela dos Santos, the daughter of Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos Santos. She has been actively investing in Portugal. Many analysts say Angolan cash could be instrumental in helping Portuguese banks reinforce their capital positions. ($1 = 0.7695 euro) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Dan Lalor)