Oct 28 Nine months ending Sept 30, 2011.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 9.6 vs 9.1

Note: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) , owned by Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and Southeast Asia's biggest bank DBS , is the country's top lender by market value.

In a statement, BPI said its revenue in January to September rose 7 percent on higher net interest income.

($1 = 42.6 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)