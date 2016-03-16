MADRID, 16 mar Spain's Caixabank said
on Wednesday there has been no agreement to date with BPI
shareholder Santoro Finance, after a report the two
banks had reached a deal on Caixabank's bid to gain control of
the Portuguese lender.
In a statement to the market regulator, Caixabank said lines
of communication remained open for a potential deal with
Santoro, BPI's second-largest shareholder through Isabel dos
Santos who holds an 18.6 percent stake in the Portuguese bank.
