MADRID, 16 mar Spain's Caixabank said on Wednesday there has been no agreement to date with BPI shareholder Santoro Finance, after a report the two banks had reached a deal on Caixabank's bid to gain control of the Portuguese lender.

In a statement to the market regulator, Caixabank said lines of communication remained open for a potential deal with Santoro, BPI's second-largest shareholder through Isabel dos Santos who holds an 18.6 percent stake in the Portuguese bank. (Reporting by Tomas Cobos; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)