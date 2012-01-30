Jan 30 Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.
(in billion pesos)
Net income 12.8 vs 11.3
Note: Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), owned by
Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and Southeast Asia's
biggest bank DBS, is the country's top lender by
market value.
In a statement, BPI said its 2011 revenue climbed 7 percent
on the back of a 10 percent increase in net interest income and
3 percent rise in non-interest income. Numbers were based on
unaudited results.
($1 = 43 Philippine pesos)
