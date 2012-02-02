LISBON Feb 2 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, reported on Thursday a 2011 net loss of 204 million euros ($269 million) mostly due to a write-down of 339 million euros on holdings of Greek debt.

The loss was slightly smaller than expected by analysts and compared to a profit of 185 million euros in the previous year.

The bank said it had taken a further knock of 71 million euros from the transfer of its pension funds to the state last year. The government transferred banks' pension funds to its books in order to meet budget goals under the country's bailout. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)