BRIEF-Arch Capital Group announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
LISBON Feb 2 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, reported on Thursday a 2011 net loss of 204 million euros ($269 million) mostly due to a write-down of 339 million euros on holdings of Greek debt.
The loss was slightly smaller than expected by analysts and compared to a profit of 185 million euros in the previous year.
The bank said it had taken a further knock of 71 million euros from the transfer of its pension funds to the state last year. The government transferred banks' pension funds to its books in order to meet budget goals under the country's bailout. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge)
* Arch Capital Group Ltd announces resignation of Deanna Mulligan from the board of directors
MONTREAL, Feb 24 The real estate arm of Canada's second-largest pension fund manager is looking at India's logistics sector following the announcement this week of its first investment in the country for more than six years, President Daniel Fournier said on Friday.
NEW YORK, Feb 24 A judge on Friday rejected Cumulus Media Inc's bid to proceed with a refinancing plan that the second-largest U.S. radio network hoped would help reduce its $2.4 billion debt load, but was opposed by some lenders.