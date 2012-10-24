LISBON Oct 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest private bank, reported on Wednesday a 15.3 percent rise in net profit in the first nine months of the year, boosted by a jump in trading gains, the bank said.

Net profit rose to 117 million euros from 102 million euros in the same period last year while net interest income slipped 0.5 percent to 440 million euros.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)