LISBON Jan 30 Portugal's third-largest listed
bank BPI posted on Thursday a steeper-than-expected 73
percent fall in 2013 net profit, pressured by the high cost of
state loans and a drop of 18 percent in net interest income.
Net profit fell to 66.8 million euros ($90.6 million), while
analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net
profit of 79 million euros.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell
to 475 million euros.
In October, the bank requested an authorisation to repay
early an additional 588 million euros from the 920 million euros
it still holds in state loans in the form of contingent
convertible bonds carrying high interest payments. It expects to
receive an authorisation and repay 500 million euros in the
first quarter, it said.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
