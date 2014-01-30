LISBON Jan 30 Portugal's third-largest listed bank BPI posted on Thursday a steeper-than-expected 73 percent fall in 2013 net profit, pressured by the high cost of state loans and a drop of 18 percent in net interest income.

Net profit fell to 66.8 million euros ($90.6 million), while analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 79 million euros.

BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell to 475 million euros.

In October, the bank requested an authorisation to repay early an additional 588 million euros from the 920 million euros it still holds in state loans in the form of contingent convertible bonds carrying high interest payments. It expects to receive an authorisation and repay 500 million euros in the first quarter, it said. ($1 = 0.7373 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)