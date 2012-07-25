LISBON, July 25 Banco BPI, Portugal's
third largest listed bank, posted on Wednesday an unexpected
rise in first-half net profit, even though net interest income
fell and provisions for bad loans rose amid the country's
recession and debt crisis.
Net profit rose almost 8 percent to 85.1 million euros
($103.2 million), while analysts surveyed by Reuters had
expected, on average, a net profit of 65 million euros. The
profit comes after a big loss last year mostly due to a
write-down on holdings of Greek debt.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest
charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell
4 percent in the January-June period to 292 million euros.
The bank said trading gains jumped 33 percent to 178 million
euros and commissions rose almost 6 percent to 157 million
euros.
BPI's overseas business, mostly in Angola where the bank
holds a majority stake in BFA bank, accounted for nearly 40
million euros of the total profit.
($1 = 0.8248 euros)
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by
Andrei Khalip)