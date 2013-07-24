LISBON, July 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, posted on Wednesday a 31 percent fall in first-half net profit as net interest income dropped 19 percent amid Portugal's recession, while bad debt provisions edged up.

Net profit fell to 58.9 million euros ($77.86 million), but exceeded market consensus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 45 million euros.

BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell 19 percent in the January-June period to 237 million euros from a year earlier.

Provisions for bad loans rose about 3 percent to 150.6 million euros.($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)