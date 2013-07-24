BRIEF-CIT agrees to sell stake in TC-CIT aviation joint ventures
* Cit reaches agreement to sell stake in tc-cit aviation joint ventures
LISBON, July 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, posted on Wednesday a 31 percent fall in first-half net profit as net interest income dropped 19 percent amid Portugal's recession, while bad debt provisions edged up.
Net profit fell to 58.9 million euros ($77.86 million), but exceeded market consensus. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected, on average, a net profit of 45 million euros.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell 19 percent in the January-June period to 237 million euros from a year earlier.
Provisions for bad loans rose about 3 percent to 150.6 million euros.($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip, editing by Shrikesh Laxmidas)
WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. congressional panels in the House and Senate on Thursday approved - with bipartisan support - a handful of bills aimed at helping companies raise capital, a sign that Congress may be able to approach financial regulatory reform on a piecemeal basis without awaiting a blockbuster bill.
* Company agreed to sell 1.7 million shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share, at $11.35 per share