LISBON, July 24 Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, posted a 31 percent fall in first-half net profit on Wednesday as the country's economic recession hit net interest income and more loans turned sour.

The bank said bad loans over 90 days overdue stood at 945 million euros on June 30, representing 3.4 percent of its loan portfolio and up from 892 million euros at the end of last year.

The credit portfolio shrank by 4 percent from a year earlier to 27 billion euros at the end of June, showing no let-up in Portugal's financing woes. The country is in the grips of its worst recession since the 1970s after applying tough austerity measures under in international bailout.

Provisions for bad loans rose 3 percent to 150.6 million euros.

Net profit fell to 58.9 million euros ($77.9 million), but exceeded the consensus of market forecasts with analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expecting a net profit of 45 million euros.

BPI's net interest income, the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits, fell 19 percent to 237 million euros from the same period last year.

The bank added that net interest income was pressured by 45 million euros paid in interest on the state support it received to boost capital ratios as part of Portugal's international bailout.

Profit at BPI's main overseas unit - Angola's BFA - slipped 2.6 percent in the first half to 35.9 million euros, it said, without providing further details. ($1=0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Andrei Khalip and Shrikesh Laxmidas; Editing by Greg Mahlich)