BRIEF-Lock-up period for Southwest Securities' 1.0 bln shares to end
* Says lock-up period for 1.0 billion shares to end, shares to start trading on Feb 24
LISBON, April 20 Banco BPI, Portugal's third largest listed bank, posted on Friday a 13 percent drop in first-quarter net profit as net interest income fell 22 percent on higher funding costs amid the country's recession and debt crisis.
Net profit fell to 39.3 million euros even after one-off gains of 89 million euros, while analysts surveyed by Reuters has expected, on average, a net profit of 51 million euros. The profit comes after a big loss last year mostly due to a write-down on holdings of Greek debt.
BPI's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on clients' deposits -- fell 22 percent in the quarter to 124.6 million euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 19 The largest shareholders of Vale SA have decided to dissolve an investment holding company through which they controlled the world's biggest iron ore producer for 20 years, newspaper O Globo reported on Sunday.
CAIRO, Feb 19 Average yields on Egypt's three-month and nine-month treasury bills rose at an auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.