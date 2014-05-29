Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PARIS May 29 French state-owned investment fund Bpifrance said it would support a bid from technology services group Atos to buy rival Bull, in which it owns 3.2 percent.
Atos has offered to buy Bull for 4.90 euros per share, valuing the target at 620 million euros ($843 million), to strengthen its position in the fast-growing cloud computing services sector.
"After examination of the offer ... Bpifrance supports the friendly takeover presented to the board of Bull and has decided to submit the entirety of its shares to the transaction," the fund said in a statement on Thursday.
Bull's main shareholders, Crescendo Industries and Pothar Investments, with 24.3 percent between the two of them, and French telecom group Orange, which owns 8 percent, have already committed to tender their shares. ($1 = 0.7354 Euros) (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Pravin Char)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)